Slingshot ride to be demolished, Daytona boardwalk rides could soon be history Local News Slingshot ride to be demolished, Daytona boardwalk rides could soon be history The rides on the Daytona Beach boardwalk could soon be history.

- The rides on the Daytona Beach boardwalk could soon be history.

According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, the slingshot will be demolished in July. It will then be rebuilt on a small lot on State Road A1A.

The owner says that the rides are too expensive to keep them up. More demolitions could soon follow.