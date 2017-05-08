Deputies search for missing Summerfield man

- Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that was reported missing in Summerfield.

31-year-old Matthew Wood was last seen walking away from his home at 9985 SE 169th Lane in Summerfield. However, investigators say he may have been picked up by a dark-colored SUV.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top.

Prior to his leaving, Wood made statements that caused his family and officials to be concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they're urged to call 911.