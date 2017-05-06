String of car break-ins in DeLand

- DeLand Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins and at least two vehicle thefts reported Saturday morning.



Surveillance video from one of the victim’s homes revealed at least four people involved.



Police say two of the men could be seen actually opening the doors of vehicles in the home’s driveway and taking items from inside.



Police believe the suspects were armed at the time.



Detectives didn’t reveal the exact locations of the break-ins due to the on-going investigation.



A city representative only said that it happened in two different subdivisions on the southeast side of town.



Officers advise anyone who recognizes the people in the video not to approach them, just call 911.



The city is also recommending everyone make sure their vehicles are locked overnight.



Anyone with information is asked to call DeLand Police.