I-4 Ultimate Project to shift eastbound I-4 traffic for May 6th - 7th

- Orlando drivers, beware! Traffic will be chaotic out there this weekend, as some major construction plans affect Interstate 4 (I-4).

A traffic shift of eastbound I-4 between South Street and Colonial Drive (State Road 50) is scheduled to take place overnight on Saturday, May 6th.

The traffic shift is a major milestone for the I-4 Ultimate Project, as it shifts I-4 to newly constructed bridges in downtown Orlando. The eastbound I-4 traffic shift will move three lanes onto newly constructed, temporary bridges between eastbound and westbound I-4.

During this operation, drivers should expect multiple lane and ramp closures. The eastbound I-4 entrance ramps from westbound State Road 408 and Anderson Street will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Amelia Street will also be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. View the detour routes here.

The new temporary bridges were built because of the lack of right-of-way space in the right quarters of downtown Orlando. Moving I-4 onto the temporary bridges allows I-4 Ultimate construction crews the opportunity to begin demolishing the existing eastbound I-4 bridges and building new bridges.

Modifications or extensions to the existing schedule of May 6th through 7th may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. It is advised that drivers maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone.