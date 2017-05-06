Brutal crash on I-75 leaves three vehicles damaged

- Just an hour past midnight on Saturday morning, three vehicles were involved in a brutal crash on Interstate 75 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 297.

Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound on I-75 at mile marker 297 in the inside lane. Vehicle 2 was traveling north in the center lane. Vehicle 3 was traveling north behind vehicle 2.

After vehicle 1 made an improper lane change to the center lane, the vehicle collided with vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 then rotated and came to rest in the center lane as vehicle 1 fled to the scene of the crash.

To avoid a collision with vehicle 2, vehicle 3 steered to the left of the roadway, but the attached tractor trailer still collided with vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was then propelled to final rest along the outside shoulder.

Vehicle 3 then jackknifed and collided with the center median barrier before coming to final rest blocking the northbound lanes of I-75.

Vehicle 1 could only be described as a white passenger car.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-631-4020.