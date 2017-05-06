Melbourne author releases debut novel

- Melbourne resident Steve Bussey has released his debut novel, The Last Mission.

The Last Mission is a suspenseful romantic drama set on a paramilitary platform involving contemporary issues of terrorism, while bringing some of the issues surrounding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to the fore.

Steve's novel uses fictionalized versions of actual PTSD episodes and conversations shared by him, his father, his little brother, and close family friends—all military veterans. While not trying to diagnose or treat PTSD in others, Steve's use of those scenes adds a unique dimension to his main characters while hopefully bringing some understanding to readers who may not be familiar with the everyday struggles shared by so many of our military veterans and first responders who are silently suffering.

Reader Dot Hewett commented on Amazon, "This book has a powerful message. At times it's light and at times it'll have you in tears, at least it did me. Steve, thank you for sharing your story, cause I feel that this was about you and what every other veteran has been thru. To those family members of a veteran or first responder, please don't hesitate to use that phone number at the very end, it helped me deal with my son. I can't wait for your next book!"

Steve Bussey has been a Brevard County resident since 1990, and retired as a special agent from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in 1996. During his Air Force Career, Steve worked as a base policeman, a reserve deputy sheriff, an undercover narcotics agent, and a tactical counterintelligence collections specialist in the Philippines during a very violent period involving an active communist insurgency that attacked American personnel and resources.

After retiring from the Air Force, Steve worked as a private investigator, a misdemeanor probation officer for Brevard County, and as a death investigator for the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office.

Steve has been a talk radio host on WMMB AM 1240 radio, WMEL radio, and covered the 2012 presidential primary campaign stops of Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, and President Obama as a reporter for WMEL radio. Steve's guest editorials have appeared in Florida Today newspaper over the years.

According to Steve, writing The Last Mission was a cathartic journey that he hopes will be as healing for other military veterans and first responders, and their families, as it was for him.

The Last Mission is now available on Amazon.com in ebook and paperback.