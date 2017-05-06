Woman gets 35 years for fatally stabbing husband

- A Florida Panhandle woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing her husband.

The Tallahassee Democrat (https://goo.gl/pJk2lK ) reports that 39-year-old Christy Lee Peacock was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement.

Peacock told investigators that family stress had caused her to "snap," just before she stabbed her husband at their Crawfordville home in January 2015. The couple's then-5-year-old daughter had been sleeping in the next room.

