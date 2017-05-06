Florida Legislature passes anti-terrorism bill

- A bill that would create new criminal offenses to combat terrorism is heading to Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill Friday that would create five new criminal offenses for people who work with terrorist groups or commit acts of terrorism. The House passed it unanimously last week.

Acts of terrorism themselves would be a new first-degree felony offense under state law.

Another new offense would make it a first-degree felony to use "military-type training" provided by a foreign terrorist organization to harm someone or disrupt critical infrastructure.

Another would make it a first-degree felony to provide resources to terrorist groups.

It would be a second-degree felony to join a foreign terrorist group.

And it would create the offense of agroterrorism, or intentionally spreading contagious diseases among crops or livestock.