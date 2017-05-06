Another victim discovered to be molested by middle-school volleyball coach

- Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies have discovered new developments on a case involving a Florida middle school coach who was arrested on charges of sexually molesting a 14-year-old male student.

In April, Volusia County deputies arrested Keyunta Murphy on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, using a computer to lure a child and unlawful use of a communication device. He allegedly took the boy to a gym bathroom and molested him.

Another victim, who is also a 16-year-old student at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson, came forward after hearing the news of the April arrest. The victim explained that he was contacted by Murphy on April 14th via Snapchat with a message asking him to meet him in an office at school. When the victim met with Murphy, Murphy asked him to perform oral sex. After doing so, Murphy went with the victim into a restroom at the school auditorium and had sex with him there.

The victim told detectives that no money was exchanged or offered, but that he was offered food and he felt pressured to comply.

This investigation is still ongoing. No additional victims have been identified.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking that due to Murphy's role on campus and his involvement with students, we're asking parents to talk to their kids and contact our Child Exploitation Unit (386-323-3574) with any potential leads on other incidents of abuse. Information also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida toll-free, at (888) 277-TIPS, or by downloading the smartphone app from the Crime Stoppers website.