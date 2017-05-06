Man travels several states to stab ex-girlfriend over relationship issues

- A 54-year-old man, Ibrihim Garcia-Hernandez, has been arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for a stabbing that occurred on Thursday in Cape Canaveral.

Brevard County deputies were reported to arrive at the Residence Inn Marriott in Cape Canaveral early Thursday morning. They were responding to a call advising that a female was found in the parking lot bleeding from a possible stab wound. Deputies made contact with the 40-year-old victim, who said that she had been stabbed by a previous boyfriend. The victim was then airlifted to a local hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has reported that their investigation of the incident determined that the victim and suspect were involved in a prior relationship for about ten years. The victim left the relationship in March 2017, moving from Mississippi to Florida to get away from Hernandez. However, he learned of the victim's recent employment location and traveled to Florida, arriving Wednesday night.

Hernandez confronted the victim Thursday morning over issues with their relationship. He began the conversation with her outside the hotel. During the conversation, the victim attempted to make a call on her telephone, but the suspect took the phone from the victim, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her. Hernandez then ran from the area, disposing of the knife, and made his way back to the Cocoa area in which he was found.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that they did find also find the knife used in a dumpster at a nearby convenience store.

The suspect has formerly been arrested for an issued warrant that charged him with Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and Aggravated Stalking (Domestic Violence), states the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez has been transported to the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held on No Bond.