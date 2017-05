Inside Embry-Riddle's Advanced Flight Simulation Center Local News Inside Embry-Riddle's Advanced Flight Simulation Center Flight simulators fly, without ever leaving the ground. They crash, without ever facing real danger. They are the way the pilots who get you to your destination, train to do it safely.

One of the largest and most advanced simulation centers in the United States is in Daytona Beach at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. FOX 35's Tom Johnson has your boarding pass.