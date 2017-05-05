DCF says no child affected by abuse hotline glitch

- Florida's Department of Children and Families Services says no child was affected, by a glitch in the Florida abuse hotline.

On Thursday, FOX 35 told you about the glitch, failing to alert law enforcement officers about 1,200 child abuse cases, from February to the end of April.

In one case, a Volusia County deputy responded to a sex battery complaint two and a half months later, due to the glitch, but says by then the alleged victim and suspect were gone, so he couldn't determine what had happened.The Volusia Sheriff said responding immediately after the call could have made a difference.

However, DCF says, one of their investigators responded to the February hotline call in March and believe that call was most likely a prank. That case has been closed