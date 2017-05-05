Video shows bar fight that led to woman's death Local News Video shows bar fight that led to woman's death Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.

Michael Lamothe, 35, was arrested early this week on aggravated battery charges after the incident at Oyster Bay pub in Daytona Beach during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 30. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after 54-year-old Debra Jost died.

Police found Jost on the floor with a cut to the back of her head and blood coming from her nose and mouth.

Witnesses told investigators Lamothe walked up behind her, hugged her and grabbed her breasts. They said Lamothe then got into a fight with another man who confronted him. Lamothe left the bar and Jost tried to close the door when he attempted to return.