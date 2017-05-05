Mom accused of driving drunk with kids in car Local News Mom accused of driving drunk with kids in car A mother is out of jail, after deputies say she drove drunk with her two children in the car.

- A mother is out of jail, after deputies say she drove drunk with her two children in the car.

Deputies charged 37-year-old Kristin Appling with DUI and child neglect, after they said her blood alcohol level tested more than twice the legal limit with her two kids in the car.

"I heard that there were a lot of cops blocking the streets everywhere. My daughters were concerned. They didn't know what was going on and they were worried," said neighbor Sam Mahmouki.

Investigators say Appling's friend was the one who alerted authorities about Appling trying to drive away drunk, after a visit at the Water Stone subdivision. Deputies followed Appling to SR 535 and Lake Sawyer Road, where they say she failed to stop correctly at a red light. Shortly after that, they pulled her over.

A neighbor who lives nearby says, "We know them a little bit but not enough, its just disappointing. You shouldn't be drinking and driving with your children, she shouldn't have gone behind the wheel."

The deputy said he could smell alcohol coming from her car and that Appling had slurred speech and watery eyes; all this, while her two kids looked on. Her husband then arrived and took them home. \

"I feel extremely sorry for the kids and the whole situation," Mahmouki said.

A woman who answered the door at Appling's home said it is the first time she has been accused of this and that it was a mistake.