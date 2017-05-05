- Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is beginning a "use of force" study. The Sheriff's Office says a Washington DC-based research firm will conduct the study.

Sheriff Chitwood says the goal is to make sure deputies' use of force is in line with national standards. The funding comes from money confiscated in criminal cases.

The study has drawn opposition from the union representing the county's deputies. Chitwood told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that he understands the union’s concerns but said deputies should not worry about being harmed by the research.







