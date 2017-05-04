Accused drug dealer faces attempted murder charge Local News Accused drug dealer faces attempted murder charge The Winter Park Police Department has charged a man with attempted murder after officers had to revive a 17-year-old victim who allegedly was sold heroin from the accused drug dealer.

Patrick Andrew Creasman Jr. faces additional charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child (with a weapon), attempted battery causing great bodily harm (with a weapon), and delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) by a person over 18 years of age to a minor.

Officers found the teenager behind a business on Fairbanks Ave, on the ground of a parking lot. He was not breathing and had no pulse. After lifesaving efforts, officers said he regained his pulse and began breathing on his own.

Detectives said they established probable cause that Creasman Jr., provided a lethal dose of heroin to the victim.