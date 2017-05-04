Legally blind boy missing in Seminole County

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered 12-year-old boy.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Parker Wright left his home located in the 400 block of Northwestern Ave. in unincorporated Altamonte Springs on foot and was last seen heading south on Trailwood Drive possibly towards S.R. 434. According to family members, Parker has special needs and is legally blind.

Parker is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, with red hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, tan pants, and lime green shoes.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the SCSO at 407-665-6650.