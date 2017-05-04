Police: Home invasion leads to shootout Local News Police: Home invasion leads to shootout Orlando police are investigating after a home invasion led to a shooting early Thursday morning.

Neighbors say several gunshots overnight woke them up. Police say the commotion was coming from an apartment at the Regency Gardens in Orlando.

Officers were on scene all day after getting the call at around 3:00 a.m. Police say armed suspects busted into the home and the people who live inside also grabbed guns. Then there was a shoot out.

Police say all of the residents came out okay but one of the suspects was critically injured. They say they found that person still on the scene.

The other suspects fled. The victims didn't want to go on camera but tell FOX 35 that the people who broke into the home are complete strangers.

Police say the suspects they are still looking for fled in a silver Volkswagen.