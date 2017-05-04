4 suspended after beating student with facial fractures

- Authorities say a 17-year-old central Florida high school student suffered multiple facial fractures during a fight over drugs in the school's performing arts center.

Officials say the fight broke out Monday morning at Mainland High School.

Volusia County school district spokeswoman Nancy Wait tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2p95I33 ) that three seniors and a freshman have been suspended.

Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa told news outlets that investigators have forwarded affidavits charging the teens with felony battery to the state attorney's office.

Officials didn't identify the victim. He suffered a fractured nose and orbital bones.

The teens told investigators the student had tried to take marijuana from their cousin. Officials say the cousin was later found with 1.1 grams of marijuana during a campus search.

