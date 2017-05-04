Permanent Pulse memorial to be announced

- Barbara Poma is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 4th. She will announce plans for a permanent memorial to honor and remember those lost during the tragic events of June 12th, 2016.

Poma, who is also the Executive Director and CEO of the onePULSE foundation, will introduce onePULSE's Board of Trustees and members of the memorial project’s Task Force as well at the press conference.

Poma established the night club in 2014 in honor of her brother, John, who passed away from HIV/AIDS.

“Pulse has always been a part of me, but after this tragedy which took 49 lives, it became a part of this community and the world,’’ Poma explained. “When this event happened, I had no clue how expansive the love for Pulse was. It’s important that we as a community be mindful and take great care to preserve, honor and help heal.”