Student finds handgun inside Holly Hill school bathroom

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A student found a fully loaded handgun inside a school bathroom in Holly Hill.

Police say it happened on Wednesday morning at the United Brethren in Christ school.

After finding it, the student ran and got a teacher, who secured the weapon until officers arrived. No one was hurt.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the gun was accidentally left in the restroom by 72-year-old Charles Mills. He's a volunteer member of the school staff and provides security there.

A complaint has been filed with Mills for carrying a concealed firearm on the school campus.

