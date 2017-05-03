Woman says man tried to grab her in DeLand Local News Woman says man tried to grab her in DeLand A DeLand woman who has asked not to be named in this report is still shaken after she said a man tried to grab her as she walked along State Road 44 near Stetson Park Drive.

"I'll never walk alone again, ever! Never! It was very scary," she said. "He said, 'You're going the wrong way! You need to come with me!' I turned around and looked to see who was saying it and he began to come near me."

She said she took off running, and he reached out to try and grab her, but she managed to get away.

She explained that she was walking alone, at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, after her boyfriend got home. She said she wanted a few quiet moments after being with her teething baby all day. Instead, she was terrified.

She said she just happened to be on her cell phone with her boyfriend when the man walked from behind. Her boyfriend got in the car and drove over to help. He caught a glimpse of the man running away. Deputies showed up but didn't find anyone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.