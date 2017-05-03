Lakeland deputy arrests Osceola deputy for belligerant behavior at daughter's soccer game

- A Lakeland deputy has arrested an Osceola County deputy for being drunk and disorderly at his daughter's soccer practice. He was caught acting belligerent at the players, coaches, and other parents before assaulting a Lakeland deputy.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has reported that on Tuesday night, their deputies responded to a report of someone being drunk and disorderly at Duff Field in Hunt Fountain Park. Upon arrival, they witnessed Osceola County deputy Joseph Hicks acting belligerent towards the players, coaches, and other parents at his daughter's soccer practice.

The deputies stated that Hicks had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and he displayed signs of intoxication, as he slurred his words and was unsteady. He had also been asked to leave the park several times, including by his wife, Rebecca Hicks. Se begged her husband to get in her vehicle so that they could leave.

Deputies soon tried to calm him down, telling him several times that he needed to calm down and leave, but Hicks displayed his corrections badge from Osceola County Department of Corrections and refused.

Eventually, deputies say that Hicks tried to approach one of them in an aggressive manner. He was verbally warned not to touch the deputy, but Hicks did not comply. He then grabbed the arm of one of the deputies and was taken into custody and handcuffed.

In custody, Hicks reportedly continued to yell at deputies and remained uncooperative.

"Mr. Hicks' behavior was embarrassing. He was publicly drunk, disrespectful of others, including the deputies who were just trying to get him to leave, belligerent, and he ruined what should have been a fun and healthy family experience for others. Mr. Hicks will be trespassed from this park to prevent this from happening in the future." said Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd.

Polk County deputies then took Hicks into custody on charges of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

Any questions regarding Hicks' employment should be directed to Osceola County Corrections Office.