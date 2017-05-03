Marion County deputies arrest kidnapping suspect, save victim

- Marion County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a kidnapping suspect in Belleview, while saving a victim in the process.

Investigators say 19-year-old Christopher Rosario drove up to a teenage girl and her prom date at Belleview High School on the night of April 22.

Rosario reportedly wanted to talk with her, so the girl sat down in his car to avoid a confrontation with her date. Right after that, deputies say Rosario sped off with her in the car.

The victim tried to get out, but she could not escape. Deputies say Rosario bit her on the arm as she fought him off. She even tried to call 911, but Rosario took her phone.

Several people saw all of this happen and called deputies. They responded immediately and tracked the victim using a phone application.

Eventually, Rosario saw deputies driving towards him and ended up crashing his car into the woods. Authorities arrested him and charged him with Felony Kidnapping.