Man accused of firing at deputy now in custody

- After an intense manhunt spanning just over 24 hours, Phillip Haire, Jr. turned himself into authorities on Tuesday. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says Haire turned came to the Putnam County Jail around 9:25 p.m.

"We put a lot of pressure on him and it's a great night to see him in jail," said Sheriff Staly.

Deputies say on Monday night Haire's family called 911 saying he had threatened to shoot up their house after they kicked him out of their home, accusing him of using drugs. The family says Haire then called the house several times threatening their safety, saying he would shoot up the house.

Investigators say a short time after, Haire's sister called 911 in fear for her life. They say Haire drove by his family's home and fired several shots at them, even with the responding deputies marked patrol car parked out front. Then they say Haire turned around, and fired more shots at the home.

Investigators say Haire drove off, and his car broke down a short time later. A Good Samaritan tells FOX 35 that he saw what appeared to be a drive with a car broken down on the side of the road, stopped and offered to help. Deputies say it was Haire. Instead of accepting the help, Sheriff Staly says Haire pulled out a gun and carjacked the bystander who was trying to help him.

Haire is now charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officer, attempted murder for firing at his parents as well as that carjacking. He is being held on no bond at the Putnam County Jail and should be going for a first appearance Wednesday morning.