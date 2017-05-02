Fashion Square Sears demolished to make way for mixed use project

- Demolition crews have begun tearing down the shuttered Fashion Square Sears store to make room for a mixed use project to include new retail shops, residential units and restaurants.

Paperwork has been filed with the City of Orlando which called for redeveloping the entire Sears parcel for up to a total of 151,444 sq. ft. of commercial space and up to 115-133 dwelling units.

For phase I of the project, developers want to bring in retailers Floor and Décor and Orchard Supply at the site of the old Sears. The existing Auto Center building will be redeveloped into retail and restaurant space, "with a large covered patio at the corner of E Colonial Dr. and Maguire Blvd."

Phase II consists of the residential units and parking space on land just north of the old Sears site, part of which is presently occupied by a parking garage.

To read the full redevelopment plan, click here (PDF).