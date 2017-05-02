Arrest made in hit and run that injured Cocoa police officer Local News Arrest made in hit and run that injured Cocoa police officer Police in Brevard County believe they have the man who sent a Cocoa motorcycle officer to the hospital in a hit-and-run incident.

- Police in Brevard County believe they have the man who sent a Cocoa motorcycle officer to the hospital in a hit-and-run incident.

Rockledge Police said shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday that they arrested Norman Scott in connection with the crash that happened on Sunday, near U.S. Highway 1.

Scott, 25, was being questioned by investigators as of Tuesday evening, but he was expected to be transported to the county jail and likely charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

Lieutenant Donna Seyferth with the Rockledge Police said the arrest went without incident and Scott said little when entering the police department to be booked.

On Sunday morning, Cocoa Police Officer Rickford Leitch was part of a group of 1000 or so motorcycles escorting the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to Melbourne. When Leitch got ahead of the group to block traffic at an upcoming intersection, police said a dark blue Jeep that was caught up in the procession pulled in front of Leitch and the two collided.

According to reports, the driver fled while officers were tending to Leitch. The incident prompted a county-wide alert to find that suspect which ended with Tuesday’s arrest.

Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said Tuesday that Leitch was undergoing a second surgery for injuries sustained to his hand and arm, but that Leitch was in good spirits and recovering well. Cantaloupe also thanked the community in Brevard County for their help in finding the suspect and getting justice for his officer.