MISSING: Amber Alert issued for Alexandria Green

- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old Marion County girl.

Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, Florida. She was wearing dark-colored shorts, possibly black or blue in color, an orange T-shirt with the wording "Mac and Cheese," and flip flops.

The child may be in the company of Alan Green and Mechealine Mazakis. Alan has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest. They may be traveling in a 2014, blue Scion Xb, Florida tag number AMLC10. #FLAMBER.

Alexandria has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 3 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or 911.