Woman in just her underwear and bra crashes car into a Walmart

- A officer in Volusia County apprehended a near-naked car jacker after she crashed into a Walmart pole and two other vehicles.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) reports that one of their officers responded to a hit-and-run accident late Monday afternoon. Several 911 calls came in stating that a female in a gold color Mitsubishi struck a concrete pole in front of a Walmart.

En route to the scene, VCSO reported that they discovered that the vehicle at the Walmart was actually involved in a car jacking that occurred in Sanford just before this incident.

Upon arrival, the VCSO officer made contact with the driver, Sharnett Burton, who was only wearing a bra and underwear. She was immediately detained, but she continued to resist and pull away from the officer. More officers soon arrived, so with the help of the additional officers and the Orange City Fire Department, Burton was finally placed in the patrol vehicle.

VCSO reports that two vehicles were struck in addition to the Walmart pole. The vehicles sustained a combined $7,000 in damages, while the stolen vehicle suffered from $2,500 in damages.

VCSO contacted the Sanford Police Department, who confirmed that the vehicle was car jacked. The victim of the theft confirmed Burton as the suspect.

Burton was then reportedly placed under arrest and transported to Volusia County Booking and Release.