- Sanford Police are looking for 15-year-old Jada Blocker.

She was last seen leaving her residence at Stratford Point Apartments on April 21st, 2017. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Jada has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 6'0" and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

If in contact with Jada, please contact the Sanford Police Department immediately.