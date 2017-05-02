Woman allegedly hits crossing guard with her car

- Seminole County Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly hit a crossing guard with her car.

They say it happened on April 12th near Wekiva Springs Road and Fox Valley Road in unincorporated Longwood.

The 65-year-old victim told deputies that a tan Ford Taurus moved into the crosswalk as he was helping children. The front bumper of the vehicle then hit him in the leg as the driver tried to go around him.

Deputies traced the vehicle's tag to 20-year-old Lenetria Dixon. She admitted to seeing the crossing guard, and she said she drove around him in order to get to a nearby gas station.

Dixon was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery on a person over 65.