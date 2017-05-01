Consumers warned about 'big box' fake coupons Local News Consumers warned about 'big box' fake coupons Big box stores including Bed, Bath and Beyond, Aldi, and Lowe's are warning customers about bogus online coupons that advertise big savings, but could lead to big trouble for consumers.

A fake coupon currently being shared on Facebook promised $75 off at Bed Bath and Beyond if shoppers fill out an online coupon first.

The company posted a warning on its Facebook page that reads, in part: “We know some of our customers are excited…some things are too good to be true.”

Coupon expert Josh Elledge of SavingsAngel.com said fraudsters are counting on the urge to bargain shop to steal your identity promising the discount coupon after shoppers fill out an online survey.

“And at the end of the survey, surprise! No coupon!” Elledge said.

But by answering the survey questions, unsuspecting shoppers hand over valuable information, such as their birthday or address, that can be used by hackers.

“Maybe [answers to] some security questions that [hackers] know if they use this information they can probably get into your bank or any other accounts. It’s bad news,” Elledge said.