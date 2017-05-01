Cashing in on harassing phone calls

- If you've ever been bombarded with harassing phone calls from a company, you may be a perfect candidate for a big pay out.

Kathy Young says a debt collector was ruining her life. She claims the company called her more than 2,000 times after she told them to stop.

"I was on Prozac. I'm not gonna lie, because it was getting to me. I was seeing a psychiatrist, because it was just constantly harassing, constantly calling, constantly calling."

Young is suing Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC. Her lawsuit claims as a result of the calls she suffered stress, anxiety, nervousness, fear, worry, hypertension, intimidation, panic attacks, diabetic flare-ups, nausea, vomiting, nightmares, headaches, pain and suffering and mental and emotional distress. Ocwen Loan Servicing denies the allegations.

More and more people are suing other companies for the same thing.

"It could be really any company. It could be a cruise line that's calling to solicit a service, it could be a student loan company that's calling to collect a bill, it could be a hospital that is calling to collect a bill, it could be a variety of different circumstances," said attorney Matt Morgan who is handling Young's case.

Morgan says even a single call after you say stop is one too many.

"The criteria essentially is, if it's an unwanted call that comes to your cell phone from a business, then you could potentially recover money damages for it," said Morgan.

Morgan says if you've been the victim of a harassing calls, tell them to stop over the phone or by official letter. Keep a diary of the calls and the date you said to stop and get a phone log from your phone company. These cases don't pertain to unknown scammers. They must be from legitimate companies that can be identified.