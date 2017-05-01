Cocoa officer injured in hit and run incident improving

- FOX 35 has received new pictures of the Cocoa police officer injured in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday morning.

Officer Rickford Leitch remains in the hospital and is in good condition following the Sunday morning crash during a police escort of The Moving Wall.

“He is in good spirits and is very thankful for all the outpouring of support,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “He is recovering and we are grateful he is doing as well as he is.”

The suspect driver fled the scene and is still being sought, though the vehicle has been located and is being processed for evidence.

Anyone that was either part of the Moving Wall procession, witnessed the crash or has a business with security cameras in the area surrounding the crash and area side streets near the crash is asked to please provide any video to the investigators with the Rockledge Police Department.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 in this case.