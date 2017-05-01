City of Orlando presents final designs for new flag

- After online voting from the public, the City of Orlando has narrowed down its selections for a new flag design.

The City of Orlando’s Flag Design Review Committee held their third meeting to make recommendations on the City’s Flag Redesign competition and provide direction for the next steps.



At the previous meeting, the committee directed City staff to work with the artists behind the top four designs based on the first round of public input to further refine the designs and offer modifications of those for another round of public input.



On Monday, the committee voted to approve four different modifications to the original designs and the next public engagement process to get additional feedback from the community on these.



The new design options will be available for public comment on the City's website at CityOfOrlando.net/flag beginning Monday, May 8 at 8 a.m. until Monday, May 22 at 11:59 p.m.



New to this round of public input, the City will produce prototypes of the new design options and tour them around the City of Orlando for the public to see in person.



The Orlando Flag Tour schedule is as follows:

• Monday May 8- Beardall Senior Center - 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Tuesday May 9 - Engelwood Neighborhood Center- 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

• Wednesday May 10 - Orlando City Hall- 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Thursday May 11- Orlando City Hall- 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Friday May 12- Jackson Neighborhood Center -8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

• Monday May 15- Smith Neighborhood Center-8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

• Tuesday May 16- Orlando City Hall- 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (subject to change)

• Wednesday May 17- Rosemont Neighborhood Center - 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

• Thursday May 18-Orlando City Hall- 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (subject to change)

• Friday May 19- Northlake YMCA- 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

• Sunday May 21- Lake Eola Park- 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

After the public comment period closes, the Flag Design Review Committee will meet to review the input and discuss the recommendation they will make to bring forward to the Orlando City Council.

The City’s current flag, adopted by the Orlando City Council on June 2, 1980, was originally created through a design competition sponsored by the Orlando Kiwanis Club and the Council of Arts and Sciences. Some of the features of the current flag include five different colors, wording and five different unidentifiable buildings.