Man allegedly almost beats another man to death for not lifting his shirt up

- The Orlando Police Department (OPD) reports that a man allegedly almost beat another man to death because he refused to lift his shirt up and show him his tattoos.

According to the OPD, two of their officers responded to requests of immediate assistance towards apprehending a subject who was not complying with an officer.

Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended and placed in the back of a patrol car . OPD reports that this subject, named Ryan Taylor Kegler, was running away from Target after allegedly punching an older male in the face by the store's elevators.

Kegler was seen by an officer running from the direction of store and eventually driving his car towards an officer. Four officers chased the subject down, two of which had their guns drawn. Kegler was caught when an officer tactically positioned his vehicle in front of Kegler.

The victim of the attack at Target, David Robertson, was still groggy from the incident when officers finally reached him, according to the OPD. The victim could not even remember the date or where he was. He was even asked if he would like to press charges, but he could not remember what occurred.

OPD then made contact with ambulance service Rural Metro, who stated that Robertson was having difficulty providing them with any information about the incident or what injuries he sustained. Rural Metro went on to say that Robertson should be seen by a doctor, but Robertson refused. However, he was soon convinced to be transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

OPD reports that they then made contact with Cheryl Lynn Lake, who was with Robertson at the time of the incident. Lake stated that Robertson was approached by a white male and confronted about the "Outlaw" shirt that he was wearing. The white male asked Robertson to lift his shirt to show the tattoos he had under. Robertson refused, so the suspect began to punch him in the face until Robertson fell down. He then began to kick his stomach until eventually running off when other witnesses appeared.

OPD also made contact with three other witnesses and Target security, the latter of which provided security video of the incident. The video shows Kegler in a check out line with a female and small child in a stroller. Kegler noticed Robertson walking in front of the register lines. Kegler then began to pace back and forth as if he was mad at Robertson. Nonetheless, Robertson exited the Target with Lynn. Kegler jogged after him and confronted Robertson at the elevators of Target.

The video then shows Kegler begin to punch Robertson after a few brief words. Robertson falls to the ground and Kegler commences to kick Robertson. Robertson is obviously unconscious for several minutes and lying motionless in front of the elevators.

OPD reports that probable cause was found to charge Kegler with aggravated battery because of the punches and kicks Kegler landed to the head and body of Robertson, rendering him unconscious. In addition, these punches and kicks could have possibly led to Robertson's death. Kegler has been transported to Booking and Release Center.