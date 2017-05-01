Volusia County beaches raised the red flag to warn swimmers of rough conditions

- Beach goers need to be extra careful out in the waters, especially if you are visiting a beach in Volusia County.

Volusia County Beach Safety threw up the red flag on Sunday, April 30th, despite having near capacity crowds and traffic congestion on all parts of the beach. Rescue officials reported that they rescued 18 people out of the ocean without incident in just one weekend. Service calls came in non-stop.

For instance, officials reported that Beach Safety Personnel pulled an unresponsive 27-year-old man from the surf in the area of the Oakridge Beach approach. He was not breathing and had no pulse. Lifeguards performed CPR until rescue arrived and transported him to Halifax hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Last update stated that he has a pulse and his breathing is being assisted by a ventilator.

Another reported incident involved a 13-year-old girl from Ocala, who was swimming in an unguarded area when she became exhausted due to the rip current conditions. She was assisted to shore by her family, who called 911 for help. Beach Safety personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid until rescue arrived. She was then transported to Halifax hospital as a precaution and for observation. She was awake and expected to make a full recovery.

A red flag on a beach is the most serious of all beach warnings. It warns swimmers of serious hazards in the water. You can still swim in these conditions, but you should use extreme caution and go in the water only if you are a strong swimmer.