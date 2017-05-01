2 shot after arguments between motorcyclists break out

- Authorities in Florida say an argument between two opposing motorcycle clubs erupted into gunfire.

News outlets report two men from opposing motorcycle clubs were shot Saturday in Leesburg. Both were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Leesburg Police Lt. Joe Iozzi says members from both groups started arguing around 8 p.m. at the Circle K gas station and then pulled out guns. The shooting occurred a little more than two miles away from the Leesburg Bikefest, which attracts thousands.

Joe Shipes, CEO of event organizer Leesburg Partnership, says the shooting is an isolated incident and safety is always a priority for the event.

The names of the motorcycle clubs weren't released. Officials say no suspects have been arrested.