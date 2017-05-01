Falcon 9 launched early Monday morning Local News Falcon 9 launched early Monday morning UPDATE (7:16 a.m.): Falcon 9 has successfully launched.

- UPDATE (7:16 a.m.): Falcon 9 has successfully launched.

UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): SpaceX has tweeted that the launch is a go and now set for 7:15 a.m.

Aerospace company SpaceX plans to launch their Falcon 9 rocket early Monday morning.

Falcon 9 was previously set to launch early Sunday morning, but the launch was scrubbed due to a sensor issue in the first stage booster.

The rocket will send one of its launch vehicles into space from the Space Coast and will carry a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

This launch is also the first time SpaceX is doing business with the U.S. Department of Defense.