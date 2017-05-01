Falcon 9 launched early Monday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - UPDATE (7:16 a.m.): Falcon 9 has successfully launched.
UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): SpaceX has tweeted that the launch is a go and now set for 7:15 a.m.
Aerospace company SpaceX plans to launch their Falcon 9 rocket early Monday morning.
Falcon 9 was previously set to launch early Sunday morning, but the launch was scrubbed due to a sensor issue in the first stage booster.
The rocket will send one of its launch vehicles into space from the Space Coast and will carry a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.
This launch is also the first time SpaceX is doing business with the U.S. Department of Defense.