Falcon 9 launched early Monday morning

Posted:May 01 2017 06:25AM EDT

Updated:May 01 2017 07:17AM EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - UPDATE (7:16 a.m.): Falcon 9 has successfully launched.

UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): SpaceX has tweeted that the launch is a go and now set for 7:15 a.m.

Aerospace company SpaceX plans to launch their Falcon 9 rocket early Monday morning. 

Falcon 9 was previously set to launch early Sunday morning, but the launch was scrubbed due to a sensor issue in the first stage booster.  

The rocket will send one of its launch vehicles into space from the Space Coast and will carry a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

This launch is also the first time SpaceX is doing business with the U.S. Department of Defense.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories