UCF med students' energy pods could help you sleep better

Posted:Apr 30 2017 04:11PM EDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 04:11PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - How did you sleep last night?

If you're like millions of other Americans, chances are, you did not sleep well.

The University of Central Florida's College of Medicine could have an answer.

It's a funny looking contraption they're using to make sure your future doctors get the rest they need.

Fox 35's Tom johnson shows you how lessons learned from their slumber could mean better z's for everyone.


UCF COLLEGE OF MEDICINE - https://med.ucf.edu/

METRONAPS ENERGY PODS - http://www.metronaps.com/

