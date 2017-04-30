Arrests made in fatal hit-and-run of Oviedo teen

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says its deputies have arrested two people in a fatal hit-and-run involving a teenager.



Deputies arrested Nelson Strohaker on an active warrant for third-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.



Investigators say Strohaker hit and killed Christopher Johnson, 16, of Oviedo, back on April 15.

It happened on Chinaberry Avenue, just north of Harrison Street in Oviedo.



Deputies say the teenager was pinned underneath a blue Dodge minivan, while Strohaker ran away.



Following the investigation, deputies say Strohaker and the teen met up for a drug transaction.

Investigators say Strohaker and his father, Robert Strohaker, were both arrested on Saturday.

Deputies say Robert Strohaker is charged with accessory after the fact in the fatal hit-and-run.