Memories shared of teen killed in suspected DUI crash Local News Memories shared of teen killed in suspected DUI crash Classmates are remembering a fellow student killed after a suspected drunk driver ran over five middle schoolers on their way home from the bus stop.

It happened Thursday night in the eastern Polk County community of Poinciana.

What's more shocking than the number of injuries attributed to one crash is the accused hit and run driver is a former police officer.

People came by a growing makeshift memorial adding cards, balloons, pictures and prayers for families impacted by the crash.

“Jaheim was a very good person. He was nice to everybody,” friend Hassan Volcy said.

Along with their parents, friends and classmates of 13-year-old Jahiem Robertson came to the place where the teen was likely walking happily with friends just a day earlier. Deputies say Robertson died from his injuries after a drunk driver plowed into him and his friends walking back from the bus stop.

“It shouldn't have happened like this. The driver, I don't. It's just a very bad situation. I don't think Jahiem should have passed away like this so early,” Hassan said.

Hassan is the same age as Jahiem. He stood next to his mother, reflecting on the loss of a friend Friday.

He says Robertson liked to play sports. The two got to know each other in gym class. Hassan and his mother felt they needed to come to the scene of the crash and take time to remember Jahiem.

“I brought a balloon just to pay tribute to him and we prayed earlier,” Hassan said.

The memorial to Robertson keeps growing. So many families were impacted by what investigators called a drunken hit-and-run. They say ex-law enforcement officer, 48-year-old John Camfield was behind the wheel Thursday when he hit five children and kept going.

“This drunk man in his car drove off the road and ran thru these children and scattered them like a bowling ball thru bowling pins,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained Friday at a press conference.

Of the other four children, 13-year-old Juan Mena was in critical condition. Three other children suffered less serious injuries.

The crash now brings students and parents from Dundee Ridge Middle Academy back to the bus stop to pay their respects.