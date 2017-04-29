Police investigate shooting at Walmart parking lot

- Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Brevard County.



Cocoa Police received multiple 911 calls Saturday morning in reference to a shooting at the Walmart near Clearlake Road and State Route 524.



Upon arrival, officers found three victim's but none of them were injured.



The evidence located at the scene indicates someone was injured in the shooting, but the victim fled the area before officers arrived.



Area hospitals have been notified.



Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Cocoa Police Department.