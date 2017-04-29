Kissimmee families displaced after fire destroys homes Local News Kissimmee families displaced after fire destroys homes A fire ravaged two homes in Kissimmee on Silver Lake Drive on Friday.

Firefighters said the wind was ferocious and caused the flames to spread quickly. Osceola County Fire Rescue says crews arrived within minutes to find the homes fully engulfed, just around 5: 30 p.m.

There was only one person inside one of the homes, and luckily that person was not seriously harmed, having gone to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters. Neighbors watched helplessly.

"It was really like -- you couldn't see. You had to go a couple houses down just to see, because there was so much smoke," said one of those neighbors. "Itt makes you appreciate what you have and how quickly it can be taken away from you."

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.