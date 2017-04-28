Middle school students arrested following attack Local News Middle school students arrested following attack Nine students at Orlando's Westridge Middle School have been arrested following an attack on a fellow student, officials said. All are either in the seventh or eighth grade.

"Some of the juveniles admitted to targeting the victim due to sexual orientation," said Jane Watrel, spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office. "Others did not give a specific motive."

The students have been charged with robbery due to the fact the victim’s personal items were taken during the incident, Watrel added.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working with the State Attorney in charge of Juvenile Crime to determine if charges should be enhanced.

