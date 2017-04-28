MCSO: Man uses Kool-Aid packets to steal trading cards

- A man was arrested for using Kool-Aid packets to steal trading cards at a Walmart in Marion County, officials said.

Deputies say it happened on Sunday at the Walmart at 34 Bahia Avenue in Silver Springs Shores.

Surveillance video reportedly shows 26-year-old Patrick Webley walking up to a self check-out register and scanning several items. Upon closer inspection, deputies saw that the Kool-Aid packets were placed in front of packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, so when Webley scanned them it showed the price of the Kool-Aid.

An alarm went off when Webley walked out of the store. Store officials ended up recovering eight packs of cards, valued at $128.23. He was released after store officials checked his driver's license.

A deputy later went to Webley’s residence on Wednesday and he confessed. Officials say Webley also had a warrant for failure to appear for driving while license is suspended or revoked. He was arrested for Petit Theft and taken to the Marion County Jail. He was released early Thursday on $1,500 bond.