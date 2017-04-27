Search for Orlando shooting suspects Local News Search for Orlando shooting suspects Police are searching for two suspects after they say a man was shot in an attempted robbery Thursday night.

Officers say it happened outside a Subway on S. Orange Avenue near Pennsylvania St. at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers in the area heard shots coming from the restaurant and started heading that way. Once they arrived on scene, investigators say they found a man who had been shot and his wife in the parking lot.

Police say the victim was shot twice after two men tried to rob the couple. Officers are still looking for the suspects.

Investigators say they shut down part of Orange Avenue while searching for the them, but both men got away.

Police say both suspects are in their 20’s. They say one is described as a thin white man. They say the other suspect is a black man with long hair who was wearing a white shirt and tan or camouflage shorts.

Officers say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. His wife was not hurt.