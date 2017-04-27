Consumer alert over company asking for school donations Local News Consumer alert over company asking for school donations The Better Business Bureau says they plan to warn consumers about a company that has been in trouble for asking for school donations. One man says, he almost fell for it.

Restaurant owner Troy Renfrow says someone recently called his pizza place, looking for a donation,

"Someone on the other line asked me if I'd like to donate to the Osceola County High sports program just like you did last year. Well, we're a pretty new restaurant, so that was a sign that something might not quite be right. But I listened to them, thought it would be a good cause. Sure. I'll go ahead and do that."

But after receiving an invoice asking for $129, he says it just didn't look right. So he called Osceola High's athletic director.

"Said I've never heard of these guys and so from there. I'm like ok. The name of the company is Sports Media and they're located out of Austin,TX this is their invoice."

FOX35 called the number on the invoice and told the person who answered what Renfrow said about getting the call, asking for a donation, apparently from their company. She told me that would be wrong, they don't do that and that a manager would call back, but no one did.

Over at the Better Business Bureau they say, they are well aware of Sports Media from widespread complaints nationally.

"Consumers from across the country have reported very similar stories. They are contacted through cold call, for a donation for a local school. School is mentioned by name and they're solicited for the money."

Holly Salmons of the Better Business Bureau says Sports Media hasn't responded to any of their complaints or the fact that BBB has given them a failing grade. "At this point it's difficult to say where the money is going.

"She recommends consumers write checks out directly to the program they want to donate to, something Troy plans to do, after stopping payment to SportsMedia. "It upsets me from the standpoint that somebody's trying to get money for themselves out of such a good thing that's needed. Sports programs are so healthy."

Holly says it's difficult to track down Sports Media because there are many addresses and many are post office boxes.

