Netflix series prompts warnings from schools

- Parents of fifth-graders at Avalon Park’s Stone Lakes Elementary received a note from the school’s principal this week, warning about a TV show that’s stirring up controversy nationwide.

The email told parents that some students had been talking about the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why and the book on which it is based Orange County School District Principal Brian Dolfi wrote:

The TV rating for the Netflix show is TVMA and the book is listed as “mature teen.” Besides depicting the suicide itself in a somewhat graphic nature, there is frequent use of profanity, alcohol and sexually explicit material (both in the book and the tv show).

Of course this is a personal/family decision and you know your child best. As a school, we just want to inform you and let you know that although all the students are not reading/watching – the ones that are have been talking about it at school. If you are allowing your student to read the book, please have them keep their copy at home as the material is not appropriate for an Elementary School campus.

Dolfi included a link where parents could read more about the show, which you can find here.

The show was released on Netflix at the end of March to much popularity and some critical praise. However it immediately sparked outcry from both parents and mental health groups, some who said the story glamorizes taking one’s own life.