Brush fire shuts down SR 44 between DeLand and New Smyrna Beach

Posted:Apr 27 2017 04:16PM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 04:33PM EDT

DELAND, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A brush fire has shut down State Road 44 in Volusia County at Damascus Road, between DeLand and New Smyrna Beach. FOX 35's Kirstin Delgado is at the scene gathering information.  See her Facebook Live stream from earlier: 

 

