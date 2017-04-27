Brush fire shuts down SR 44 between DeLand and New Smyrna Beach

DELAND, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A brush fire has shut down State Road 44 in Volusia County at Damascus Road, between DeLand and New Smyrna Beach. FOX 35's Kirstin Delgado is at the scene gathering information. See her Facebook Live stream from earlier:
